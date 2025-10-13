Zimbabwe: Simba Bhora Refocus

Simba Bhora head coach Joel Luphahla, admits that recent setbacks have affected morale, but believes they have recovered and are ready to return to winning.

They face Triangle United at Gibbo this afternoon.

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions are under pressure following back-to-back disappointments, an early Caf Champions League exit at the hands of Eswatini's Nsingizini Hotspurs and a shock 1-0 home defeat to CAPS United in the league.

Luphahla, who is just 10 months into his role, conceded the team has struggled to shake off the impact of those results.

"I think the loss in the Caf Champions League, followed up by the league loss affected us mentally. But we've had some time to recover. I am hoping the boys have come to terms with the reality on the ground and will be able to go out there and compete."

In their last league match they were beaten 1-0 by struggling CAPS United.

"We want to give it a go and see where we'll be at the end of the season. I am only 10 months into this job as head coach, and while we are not where we want to be, I believe we have tried our best."

Today's fixture, initially set for September 28, was rescheduled due to Simba Bhora's involvement in the Caf Champions league.

Simba Bhora are second on the log with 55 points, four behind leaders Scottland.

Triangle, meanwhile, are in the relegation mix. They sit 12th with 33 points, level with Chicken Inn, Dy-namos and Bikita Minerals, all trying to avoid the drop.

Luphahla expects a tough match.

"It's a bit unfortunate we are playing a team that is trying to escape relegation, and they will not make it easy for us. We have to give it our all and try to get three points. We are hoping for the best, we want the best, and we are going to give it the best. I'm happy with the preparations."

Triangle are unbeaten in their last three matches and boast a strong home record, having avoided defeat against top sides like Scottland, Ngezi Platinum, FC Platinum and MWOS at Gibbo.

Latest Standings

P W D L F A Pts

Scottland 30 17 8 5 39 18 59

Simba Bhora 29 15 10 4 33 17 55

MWOS 30 15 10 5 32 20 55

Ngezi Platinum 30 13 12 5 37 25 51

TelOne 30 13 10 7 37 23 49

FC Platinum 30 10 16 4 27 18 46

Herentals 30 11 11 8 26 22 44

ZPC Kariba 30 9 14 7 27 21 41

Highlanders 30 7 14 9 25 24 35

Caps United 30 9 8 13 22 27 35

Manica D 30 6 16 8 18 22 34

Triangle United 29 7 12 10 31 30 33

Chicken Inn 30 8 9 13 20 23 33

Dynamos 30 7 12 11 17 24 33

Bikita Minerals 30 8 9 13 21 35 33

Greenfuel 30 6 13 11 21 28 31

Yadah 30 7 9 14 20 27 30

Kwekwe 30 1 7 22 14 60 10