Zimbabwe: From Fired Glass Fitter to Warriors Star

Jordan ZEMURA has always been sure of his feet. His hands, not so much.

At 25, the Warriors utility man embodies all the qualities of a modern footballer; technically sharp, tactically disciplined, mentally tough and physically primed. Whenever he gets the ball down, Zimbabwe looks alive with possibility. His dead balls are becoming a real weapon. His throws, though serviceable, still lack the whip coaches crave.

These same hands once held his livelihood. In 2019, when football seemed to have slipped from his grasp, Zemura was earning his keep fitting glass and window frames in England.

Born and raised in London, to Sam and Sharon (nee Mazenge), who hail from Murehwa and Wedza, Zemura was pushed into football academies early. His parents hoped he'd inherit the genes of his grandfather, Saymore Zemura, a league footballer who once crossed paths with greats like the late George "Mastermind" Shaya.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"He was a good player but he decided to leave the game for other things," Sam recalls. "People say he was intelligent, strong on the ground and in the air. I saw him play when I was very young."

Sam and Sharon always believed Jordan would go further. They were right, but it was never a straight path.

Despite years in reputable academies, his progress faltered. After leaving Queens Park Rangers, he joined Charlton Athletic. Just as he looked ready to push on, an injury struck and forced him out.

"After Charlton, I needed money. I got a job with a family friend's company, fitting glass," Zemura says. "I wasn't too good at it, but I needed to earn. Eventually, I got fired."

As Jordan wrestled with the idea of giving up football, his mother refused to let go.

"I always believed Jordan had something special," Sharon says. "He isn't lazy. Even when he took the job, he gave it a real try. But I knew he belonged in football. I started posting his videos and clips online. I focused on LinkedIn. That's how Bournemouth noticed him."

He joined Bournemouth as a reserve on just £385 a week. For a fired glass-fitter, it was a second chance worth more than money. His performances caught the eye of Zimbabwe selectors, and before he'd even broken into the Cherries' first team, he was called up to face Algeria in a 2021 Afcon qualifier in Algiers.

He has been a constant presence in the Warriors squad ever since.

His Bournemouth breakthrough came by accident. Ahead of a league opener against West Bromwich Albion, Jack Stacey pulled out in warm-up. Zemura stepped in and delivered so assuredly that when Stacey returned, the Zimbabwean refused to be displaced.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

From there, his rise was swift. In 2022, he made history as the first Zimbabwean to play in Italy's Serie A after signing for Udinese.

"I always thank God for that," Sharon says. "We never thought he'd reach this level, especially after 2019. Representing Zimbabwe was never a debate. We wanted him to play for the Warriors, and we're proud he has."

Family pride runs deep. His uncle Godfrey makes the trip from Mutukwana in Wedza whenever Zimbabwe play, home or away.

"I'm so proud of my nephew," he says. "At least five of us from the Zemura and Mazenge families always try to be there. I've been to South Africa, Cameroon, Nigeria and Ghana to watch him."

Today, Jordan Zemura's name is etched firmly among Zimbabwe's best. From a glass fitter's cast-off to a Serie A mainstay, his story is a reminder of how fragile and how powerful, belief can be.