Zimbabwe: First Lady Attends Benny Hinn Healing Crusade

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, who is also the country's Tourism and Hospitality patron, on Friday night attended world-renowned evangelist Pastor Benny Hinn's Healing Crusade in Harare, a three-day event which is promoting the country's religious tourism.

The gathering, being held at The Miracle Gardens in Ashdown Park, has drawn thousands of worshippers from across Zimbabwe and abroad, including participants from Israel, Zambia, Mozambique, South Africa, Botswana, China, Nigeria and Uganda.

The religious leaders were welcomed to the country with Zimbabwe's signature hospitality and were presented with the national fabric by Mother Zimbabwe as a symbol of the nation's rich culture and heritage, with the First Lady explaining the significance of the material to them.

The crusade, which runs until Sunday, seeks to promote spiritual renewal while celebrating national unity and cultural identity.

Pastor Hinn, an internationally acclaimed preacher based in the United States, expressed delight at visiting Zimbabwe, describing it as a blessed nation of beauty and deep faith.

Earlier, Pastor Hinn paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at State House, where he commended the President's open-door policy and support for religious activities.

He also praised Zimbabwe's hospitality, noting the warm reception given to visiting clergy at the airport.

During the service, Pastor Hinn saluted the President for his open-door policy, saying: "He said to me, 'If you want to spread the gospel and go from city to city, you can go. I want my people to hear the gospel.' He said, 'I want my people to hear the gospel.' He is saying that to you: you can go anywhere. Zimbabwe is open for you. Go anywhere and preach the Word of God so that our people live peacefully and our young people get out of drugs. He also said when 25 percent of any people hear the gospel and have the peace of God, then the country is managed. So today, I was given an order by the President to preach the gospel all over Zimbabwe. And you know, I think that was God Almighty today. So, Zimbabwe belongs to Jesus."

Pastor Hinn also described the First Lady as "a precious woman", acknowledging her efforts in promoting the country's image and values.

Also in attendance was Apostle Robert Kayanja of Uganda, who expressed admiration for Zimbabwe's national fabric after being presented with the material by the First Lady.

Apostle Kayanja assured Zimbabweans that they have a wonderful President, saying the country is reclaiming its breadbasket status.

"I have been around presidents, and I can tell you the good ones and not the good ones. Zimbabwe, you have an excellent one," he said.

"Revival is coming. Revival is in Zimbabwe. And you are going to help all Southern Africa."

The event reflects the Government's active collaboration with faith-based organisations to ensure the successful hosting of large-scale events, providing both domestic and international tourists with a memorable experience.

Religious tourism also drives economic growth by supporting local industries such as food, transport, accommodation and the energy sector, creating jobs and promoting enterprise development while reinforcing Zimbabwe's reputation as a welcoming destination where faith, culture and hospitality converge.

As the religious tourism cluster continues to yield results, the event, which attracted thousands of local and international participants, has positioned Zimbabwe as a leading destination for faith-based travel.

Among the dignitaries were former First Lady Mrs Grace Mugabe, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi and Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera.

Other dignitaries present were local religious leaders, including United Family International Church (UFIC) founder Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa and Heartfelt International Ministries leader Apostle Tavonga Vutabwashe.