Zimbabwe: President Expected to Launch Key Projects During Mutare Conference

ZANU-PF is now ready to host the 22nd National People's Conference, with the venue 100 percent done while adequate financial and material resources, including billboards and regalia for all delegates, are already in place.

Party officials have been hard at work, preparing for this conference week, to ensure all was in place for a glitch-free indaba.

Yesterday, party Chairman, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri led the National Co-ordinating Committee on a tour of the Mutare Polytechnic Grounds -- the venue for the conference -- to assess progress on preparations.

In an interview on the sidelines of the tour, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said the revolutionary party was ready and will kick-start the conference with a Politburo meeting on Tuesday, followed by a Central Committee meeting on Wednesday in Harare, before delegates travel to Mutare.

"Yes, we met today (yesterday) for the fourth time as the National Coordinating Committee responsible for organising the 22nd People's National Conference," she said.

"Reports were presented as usual by sub-committees, and I can safely say we are good to go. Last week, I reported that we only had 5 percent (of preparations) to attend to, to make sure that we are 100 percent ready.

"Today, as you witnessed, everything is 100 percent ready. We are all ready to go. The first is the well-furnished main hall. The offices were also not quite ready, but now they are ready, well-furnished, and we are very happy."

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri added that they were delighted that all the roads are now in good shape.

"This time, we also appreciate that the Zesa transformer, which needed attention, has also been installed, so we are assured of 24 hours a day of electricity.

"I would also like to report that we have raised adequate resources. As we speak, as Zanu-PF leadership and well-wishers, we have raised almost US$4 million, with US$2 million coming from the leadership.

"So, we can safely say that we have taken care of the major expenses, including accommodation for delegates. All the food; in fact, we can feed 10 000 people from the donations that were made, but our tradition dictates that any balance remaining after feeding 5 000 delegates, will be donated to hospitals, orphanages and other institutions that require assistance," said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.

She added that they are still working on the programme but most delegates will arrive in Mutare on Thursday.

President Mnangagwa is expected to commission the Mega Market Milling Plant on Thursday.

On the same day, he will also commission the National Pharmaceutical Warehouse constructed by the Ministry of Health and Child Care at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.

"The President will also launch the national tree-planting initiative by leading a tree-planting exercise at the site where the new Zanu-PF provincial offices will be built, adjacent to the conference venue," said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.

She added that commissioning of the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) silos has been postponed to November, as some touch-ups are still required.

Billboards have been erected at 20 strategic points leading to Mutare, and delegates are expected to receive their regalia before the conference.

Added Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri: "We are pleased that the (Zanu-PF) Department of Information and Publicity has erected a number of billboards throughout the country.

"About 20 have been put in place, and all roads leading to Mutare already have billboards."

She also expressed gratitude to Zanu-PF Manicaland for the support rendered in terms of cash and in-kind donations, towards the conference.

"They have surpassed all our expectations, so thank you to Zanu-PF Manicaland. What is also pleasing is that all the regalia has been delivered, and the Politburo, Central Committee members and even the delegates, will receive their regalia before attending the conference.

"So, it will be a colourful conference because we have provided all the regalia," she said.

Some delegates have expressed desire to visit the Chimoio Liberation War Shrine in Mozambique.

Two provinces -- Bulawayo and Matabeleland South -- have so far confirmed their desire to visit the liberation war shrine where thousands of freedom fighters were killed in ground and air attacks by the racist Rhodesian Smith regime as it sought to delay the people's independence.

As part of preparations for the shrine visit, Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Advocate Misheck Mugadza is communicating with his Mozambican counterpart. Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said they are hopeful that by tomorrow, all preparations would have been completed so that delegates can visit Chimoio.

"We are also expecting solidarity messages from friendly governments, friendly political parties and our affiliates locally, including farmers, indigenous churches and traditional churches.

"We are surprised by the overwhelming support. You have witnessed that we have extended the exhibition centre for companies interested in showcasing their products, and we have expanded due to demand.

"Zanu-PF remains a popular party -- a people's party. The support demonstrates that people support our President and the party's policies, particularly the progress towards Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy (NDS) 1, which is transitioning to NDS2. We are looking forward to a successful conference," she said.

She added that new jingles and songs would be unveiled at the conference, which will end on Saturday with a gala at the Mutare Showgrounds.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview, Zanu-PF National Spokesperson Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa said because of President Mnangagwa's open-door policy and the "friend to all and enemy to none" mantra, they expect that foreign delegates "shall indeed come to witness the special indaba".

"We are expecting delegates from sister revolutionary parties such as the ANC of South Africa, Frelimo of Mozambique, SWAPO of Namibia, Chama Cha Mapinduzi of Tanzania, the People's Liberation Movement of Angola (MPLA), China, Russia, and other friendly countries," he said.

He also called on investors to consider taking opportunities in Manicaland Province, which he said offers several economic benefits that contribute to the overall economy.

"The province is rich in minerals, particularly chrome, gold, and emeralds. Mining activities in these sectors provide employment and generate significant revenue through exports.

"In terms of agriculture, the province has fertile land suitable for various agricultural activities. Key crops include tobacco, maize and horticultural products, which contribute to food security and export earnings.

"On tourism, attractions such as the Vumba Mountains and various national parks promote eco-tourism, providing jobs in hospitality and related services and generating foreign currency," he said.