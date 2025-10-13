Kenya: Carrefour Deal Boosts Food Bank Kenya's Outreach to Informal Schools

Nairobi — Food Bank Kenya has partnered with Carrefour Kenya to scale up its food recovery and redistribution efforts, aiming to reach more vulnerable communities across the country while cutting food waste.

The partnership, sealed through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), will see Food Bank Kenya collect surplus food from all 31 Carrefour outlets in the country and channel it to thousands of needy households through schools, children's homes, and community centres.

According to John Gathongo, Executive Director of Food Bank Kenya, the non-profit organization works to recover edible food that would otherwise go to waste and redistributes it to vulnerable populations. The food is sourced from commercial and smallholder farms, markets, distributors, and retail chains.

"Every day, tonnes of food go to waste while millions of Kenyans go hungry. Our goal is to bridge that gap by rescuing surplus food and ensuring it benefits those who need it most," said Gathongo.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The organization currently supports around 200 beneficiary agencies, including schools, orphanages, homes for the elderly, and shelters for the terminally ill. Through the new partnership with Carrefour, Food Bank Kenya expects to significantly expand its reach, particularly among schools in informal settlements that struggle to provide consistent meals for students.

One of the beneficiaries is Brilliant Angels Education Centre, a community school located in Githogoro slums, Westlands Sub-county, Nairobi. The school receives food supplies from Carrefour's Two Rivers branch, which helps feed over 300 pupils daily.

Austin Omondi, the Principal and Co-founder of Brilliant Angels, said the support has transformed both learning and attendance. "Before the program, many learners skipped school due to hunger," he explained. "Now, attendance has improved drastically because children know they will receive breakfast and lunch. Parents are also more motivated to send their children to school."

The initiative has led to a rise in student enrollment--from 163 to 326 learners--as well as notable improvements in concentration, academic performance, and student morale. Omondi said the food support has become "a lifeline" for families struggling with the rising cost of living.

"Students are now more active, alert, and happier," he added. "They participate better in class and sports, and we've seen improved engagement with teachers. Food has truly become an enabler of education."

Food Bank Kenya's work has also made a measurable environmental impact. In 2023, the organization recovered over 900 tons of food from various stages of the food supply chain, diverting it from landfills and redistributing it to vulnerable groups.

Registered in 2016 and operational since 2017, Food Bank Kenya is a certified member of the Global Food Banking Network (GFN), which connects food banks in over 53 countries to share best practices and technical knowledge. It is one of only two certified food banks in Africa--the other being Food Forward South Africa.

The organization's model not only addresses hunger but also supports climate resilience by reducing methane emissions from decomposing food waste. It has increasingly become a critical bridge between corporate social responsibility and community welfare.

Carrefour Kenya, which operates under the Majid Al Futtaim Retail Group, said the collaboration aligns with its sustainability goals. The retailer has adopted strict food waste management policies and regularly donates surplus edible items to organizations such as Food Bank Kenya.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Education Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking on the partnership, a Carrefour Kenya spokesperson noted: "Our partnership with Food Bank Kenya is part of our commitment to responsible retailing. We believe no good food should go to waste, and together, we can make a lasting difference in the lives of many Kenyans."

For Gathongo, the initiative underscores how partnerships between corporates and civil society can tackle both social and environmental challenges.

"This collaboration is about more than food--it's about dignity, equity, and shared humanity," he said. "Every plate filled is a step toward a more just and sustainable Kenya."

With the Carrefour deal now in motion, Food Bank Kenya hopes to extend its operations nationwide and inspire more businesses to participate in sustainable food redistribution, ensuring that surplus food nourishes people, not landfills.

By Faith Masita