Madagascar: France Evacuates Madagascar President Amid Protests and Army Revolt

Madagascar's president Andry Rajoelina has been evacuated from the country by a French military plane as protests and a military mutiny threaten to topple his government, RFI has confirmed.

The evacuation followed an agreement with French president Emmanuel Macron. French authorities said they are not intervening in Madagascar's internal crisis, which has rocked the country since 25 September.

The unrest began over widespread water and electricity cuts but has grown into a nationwide movement demanding Rajoelina's resignation.

Security forces have used force to disperse demonstrations, while officers backing the protesters have taken control of the paramilitary gendarmerie.

Whereabouts unclear

Rajoelina was expected to address the nation on Monday evening, but his location was unclear before his evacuation was confirmed.

"The President will address the Malagasy people today at 7pm (4pm GMT)," the presidency announced on its official Facebook page.

He has not spoken publicly since the officers supporting the protests said they had taken control of the gendarmerie.

On Sunday the presidency warned of an attempted coup by members of Capsat, an elite unit that helped Rajoelina seize power during a 2009 coup.

Former prime minister Christian Ntsay and businessman Mamy Ravatomanga, a close ally of the president, flew to Mauritius on a private jet on Saturday night, according to local reports.

Rajoelina was also absent from a ceremony the same day to install General Nonos Mbina Mamelison as head of the gendarmerie.

The event was attended by Armed Forces Minister General Deramasinjaka Rakotoarivelo and General Demosthène Pikulas, whom Capsat has named as chief of the army.

Around a thousand people gathered on Sunday in Antananarivo's symbolic Place du 13 Mai, in front of city hall, to celebrate the Capsat troops.

By midday, three armoured vehicles made their way through the cheering crowd, carrying soldiers who waved and smiled, weapons in hand, as demonstrators waved Malagasy flags.

