South Africa: ANC Slate Politics - - From Mangaung to Polokwane and Nasrec, SAPS Crime Intelligence Always Showed Up

The fetid boil of police corruption that has been lanced in the wake of General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's bombshells-that-have-been-public-for-years is nearing the source of its cause.

Just last week, Cedrick Nkabinde, special adviser to sidelined Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, had his home raided by balaclava-wearing police carrying assault rifles.

This was while National Police Commissioner Fanie Masemola was given a sizzling cross-questioning by MPs at the parliamentary police committee's ad-hoc inquiry into police graft and criminality.

Suspended deputy national commissioner of crime detection Shadrack Sibiya's electronic devices were seized on the same night that Nkabinde's home was raided.

Lawyers acting for sidelined Police Minister Senzo Mchunu - due to be quizzed at the parliamentary police committee's ad hoc inquiry into SA Police Service corruption this week - have written to national police commissioner Fannie Masemola about an attempted "search and seizure" of his premises.

Sandile July of Werksmans Attorneys wrote on 9 October to national police commissioner Fannie Masemola, informing him that Mchunu had been informed by police guarding his home that the SAPS had arrived on 8 October seeking the seizure of electronic devices.

"Our client seeks an undertaking from you...