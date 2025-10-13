South Africa: 'This Thing Was Sponsored' - - Violent Protests At Fort Hare Were Politically Orchestrated, Says Vice-Chancellor

The University of Fort Hare's vice-chancellor, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, believes last week's violent protests at the university were linked to the imminent release of a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report naming 33 high-ranking politicians implicated in academic fraud.

"In many respects, this is a losing battle," sighed Professor Sakhela Buhlungu. Wearing his trademark pageboy cap, he peered over his black-framed glasses.

"It has been a hell of a week," he said.

The University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor (VC) has an interview with Daily Maverick in between a series of emergency meetings as the university tries to get its academic programme back on track after violent protests last week at its campus in Dikeni (formerly known as Alice).

Buhlungu says he is determined to fight to the end. "I will serve out my contract," he insisted. "I will wake up every day and do what must be done. But it is now in a different context. We are now not working for renewal; we will have to rebuild, and that is what will occupy us. Also, the fibre of the institution that was torn and destroyed," he said.

He recounts how students cheered as the staff centre burned.

"To a great...