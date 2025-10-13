South Africa: Confronting SA's Hunger Emergency - - From Constitutional Rights to Empty Plates

12 October 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Scott Drimie and Marna Lourens

South Africa's Constitution guarantees the right to food, yet children are still dying from malnutrition in the Eastern Cape. Bureaucratic failure, systemic inequality and fragmented government responses are turning a constitutional promise into a hollow pledge - and it's time to act.

South Africa's Constitution promises the right to sufficient food for every citizen. This is a justiciable constitutional right enshrined in sections 27 and 28(1)(c), which makes basic nutrition for children immediately realisable. Rooted in transformative constitutionalism and international law, the right to food is linked to other constitutional and human rights - education, dignity, equality, health and the right to life, placing clear obligations on government at every level.

South Africa is also bound by international instruments reinforcing the right to food, including Article 11 of the UN Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, which guarantees everyone adequate food and the fundamental right to be free from hunger. This is not charity; it is law. Governments must act urgently and accountably, using maximum available resources to tackle poverty at its roots and make food security real.

In South Africa, the right to food means more than avoiding starvation. It guarantees that every South African should have reliable access to nutritious, culturally appropriate food through their own means - whether by growing it or purchasing it with adequate income. When people cannot feed themselves owing to circumstances beyond their control, the government must step in.

This creates three distinct duties...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

