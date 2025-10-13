Malawi: Independent Complaints Commission (ICC) Records 478 Complaints Against Police Since 2021

The Independent Complaints Commission (ICC) has revealed that it has received a total of 478 complaints related to police misconduct since it began operations in 2021, with several cases already prosecuted and others still under investigation.

According to an update released by the Commission, 166 cases have so far been fully investigated, while 312 cases remain under active investigation. The ICC disclosed that 13 cases have been recommended for prosecution and are currently before various courts across the country.

The complaints range from serious human rights violations to criminal offenses allegedly committed by police officers in the line of duty. Among the recorded cases are 22 incidents of deaths resulting from police action and 10 deaths that occurred while suspects were in police custody.

The Commission also registered 37 cases involving bribery and official corruption, 40 cases of theft, and three cases of rape and defilement allegedly committed by police officers.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The ICC, established under the Police Act (Amendment) to promote accountability within the Malawi Police Service, serves as an independent oversight body mandated to receive and investigate complaints from the public regarding police misconduct.

Officials from the Commission say the figures highlight both the magnitude of alleged abuses and the growing public confidence in reporting such cases to the independent body.

"The Commission remains committed to ensuring that all complaints are handled impartially and that justice is served in every case," an ICC spokesperson said, emphasizing that some of the concluded investigations have already led to disciplinary and criminal actions against implicated officers.

Human rights advocates have since applauded the ICC for its efforts, noting that such transparency is crucial in restoring public trust in law enforcement agencies. However, they also urged the Commission to speed up investigations and ensure that victims of police brutality receive timely justice.

The ICC continues to encourage Malawians to report any form of police misconduct, assuring them of confidentiality and protection throughout the complaint-handling process.