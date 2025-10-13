Southern Africa: Northern Alliance Applauds President Mutharika for Appointing Former Speaker Msowoya As Head of SADC Electoral Mission to Tanzania

13 October 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu Jnr

The Northern Alliance has hailed President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for appointing former Speaker of the Malawi Parliament, Right Honourable Richard Msowoya, as Head of Mission for the SADC Electoral Observer Mission (SEOM) to Tanzania.

In a statement signed by its Coordinator, Dr. Victor Buchizga Madhlopa, the Alliance described the appointment as "a mark of inclusivity, merit, and national unity," saying it reflects President Mutharika's commitment to recognising competence across all regions of Malawi.

"His Excellency's decision to entrust this important regional assignment to Honourable Msowoya demonstrates confidence in his experience, integrity, and dedication to global peace," read part of the statement.

Dr. Madhlopa said the Northern Alliance attaches great importance to the appointment because Msowoya is one of its key leaders and a strong advocate for equitable representation in national leadership. He noted that President Mutharika's action resonates with the Alliance's long-standing call for inclusive governance that values merit over politics.

"President Mutharika has once again shown that Malawi's progress depends on unity, competence, and shared national responsibility," Dr. Madhlopa added. "We thank him for this recognition of Northern leadership and contribution to regional diplomacy."

Tanzania is scheduled to hold its General Elections on October 29, 2025, during which citizens will elect the President, Members of the National Assembly, and Ward Councillors. As Head of Mission, Msowoya will lead the SEOM delegation to oversee and assess the credibility of the electoral process.

The SADC Electoral Observer Mission operates under the direction of the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation -- a position currently held by President Mutharika. The mission plays a crucial role in promoting democracy, peace, and stability in the region.

"Congratulations to the Right Honourable Speaker of Parliament," the Northern Alliance said in its statement. "You will represent His Excellency, Malawi, and the SADC region with the competence and decorum we know you for."

