Namibia: Cattle Worth Over N$160 000 Stolen At Karibib

13 October 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Fifteen head of cattle valued at N$162 000 were stolen from a kraal at Tubusis in the Karibib district late on Thursday night.

This was confirmed by Erongo deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu on Monday.

According to the police, the incident occurred between 23h00 and midnight when unknown suspects allegedly cut the fence to gain access to the kraal and drove out the cattle without the owner's consent.

Iikuyu said 12 of the stolen cattle were recovered alive, while two were found slaughtered.

One animal is still missing.

No arrest has been made yet, and investigations are continuing.

Iikuyu says the complainant is a 78-year-old pensioner.

The police have appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the nearest police station.

