Namibia: Most Govt Employees Opt for Direct Salary Deductions

About 79% of the government employees who participated in a nationwide online survey on perceptions of the Payroll Deduction Management System (PDMS) say they do not want the system removed.

The survey was conducted by Fin Fit Investments and was launched on Friday, with responses received from over 650 government employees.

According to the survey, only 21% favour its complete cancellation.

The PDMS allows automatic payroll deductions to repay personal loans and to pay insurance premiums and union fees.

The Ministry of Finance has, however, announced that the system would be phased out by 30 November.

Fin Fit Investments co-founder Francois Brand says the majority of the employees want to keep the system - with some improvements.

"Government employees desire more flexibility, transparency and support in managing their financial matters," he says.

The survey also showed that 72% of participants believe the PDMS helps them avoid excessive debt, while 70% say it simplifies monthly financial management.