Namibia: Most Govt Employees Opt for Direct Salary Deductions

13 October 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

About 79% of the government employees who participated in a nationwide online survey on perceptions of the Payroll Deduction Management System (PDMS) say they do not want the system removed.

The survey was conducted by Fin Fit Investments and was launched on Friday, with responses received from over 650 government employees.

According to the survey, only 21% favour its complete cancellation.

The PDMS allows automatic payroll deductions to repay personal loans and to pay insurance premiums and union fees.

The Ministry of Finance has, however, announced that the system would be phased out by 30 November.

Fin Fit Investments co-founder Francois Brand says the majority of the employees want to keep the system - with some improvements.

"Government employees desire more flexibility, transparency and support in managing their financial matters," he says.

The survey also showed that 72% of participants believe the PDMS helps them avoid excessive debt, while 70% say it simplifies monthly financial management.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.