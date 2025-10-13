South Africa: Taxi Strike Leaves Thousands of Eastern Cape Pupils Stranded

13 October 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Anita Dangazele
  • Taxi operators in the Eastern Cape stopped transporting learners, saying the Department of Transport has not paid them their fees.
  • The national taxi council says the strike will continue until Premier Oscar Mabuyane meets operators to fix unpaid contracts and delayed payments.

Thousands of learners in the Eastern Cape were left stranded on Monday morning after scholar transport services were suddenly suspended.

Taxi operators who drive schoolchildren under government contracts said they have not been paid by the provincial Department of Transport.

Simphiwe "Gabs" Mtshala, the provincial chair of the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO), warned last week that taxis would not pick up learners from Monday.

By early morning, department spokesperson Unathi Binqose confirmed that the shutdown had started.

"Operators decided to suspend their services this morning citing delayed payments as the main reason for their decision," he said.

Binqose added that the department was working urgently to fix the problem. "We are working around the clock to ensure scholar transport resumes as soon as possible," he said.

But Mtshala said the shutdown would continue until they meet Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane on Wednesday.

"We have had many meetings with the government, but our issues remain unresolved. Many of our members are now in debt," he said.

Mtshala added that some operators have had their taxis repossessed because of missed payments, blaming the department for breaking its promises.

He said taxis will continue with normal rank-to-rank trips but will not carry learners.

SANTACO's national office said the delays have caused huge strain on operators and are disrupting access to education, especially for learners in rural areas.

