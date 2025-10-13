South Africa: Black Coffee Told to Pay Up After Enhle Mbali Court Victory

The Johannesburg High Court ruled Enhle Mbali's marriage to Black Coffee is valid and in community of property.

Black Coffee must pay spousal maintenance after the court found Enhle Mbali was misled when signing a contract in 2017.

After seven years of legal battles, actress and media personality Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has won a major court case against her ex-husband, DJ Nkosinathi "Black Coffee" Maphumulo.

The Johannesburg High Court ruled that their customary marriage is valid and in community of property. This means the couple's assets and debts will be shared equally.

The court also ordered Black Coffee to pay spousal maintenance and found that a contract Mlotshwa signed in 2017 was invalid because she had been misled and received no legal advice.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Her lawyer, Jerry Nkeli, said the ruling was a big win for women in customary marriages. "This ruling is important for protecting women's rights in customary marriages," he said.

Traditionalist C.M. Lukheleni welcomed the decision, saying customary marriages must be respected. "These unions follow tradition and are recognised in court, even when a white wedding also takes place," he said.

Mlotshwa shared her relief and joy on social media, writing: "I am officially Miss Mlotshwa."

She thanked her lawyer and her mother for standing by her during the long legal fight.

Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee held their traditional wedding in 2011 and a white wedding in 2017. They separated in 2019 and have since moved on with their lives.

Black Coffee is now dating Venezuelan model Victoria Gonzalez, while Mlotshwa has chosen to keep her private life out of the spotlight.