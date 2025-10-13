Namibia: NNN's Journey Hits the Big Screen

History was made at a Ster Kinekor cinema in Windhoek last Thursday.

Government officials, international guests, people in the creative industry and curious citizens gathered for the exclusive premiere of a documentary that explores the life of Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Namibia's first woman president.

Born on 29 October 1952, Nandi-Ndaitwah has long been a prominent figure in Namibian politics.

But 'Netumbo: A Life Beyond Politics', produced by Joel and Sophia Haikali of Joe Vision Production, takes a different approach tracing her journey not just as a leader, but as a person.

From her humble beginnings in northern Namibia through years of exile and activism to the highest office in the country, the film attempts to humanise a figure often viewed only through the lens of power.

"It's an awesome feeling, just to be a part of history," said presidential spokesperson Jonas Mbambo before the screening.

"Many of us are curious about some parts of her life we never knew about. We get an insight into how she is behind closed doors, not when she's delivering a speech or a public statement, but as an ordinary Namibian," he said.

Mbambo said the project started before Nandi-Ndaitwah's election victory already.

"The initiative was brought about by MultiChoice, which approached the president last year while she was still preparing for the elections," he said. "This is a historic event."

Though Thursday's screening was by invitation only, Mbambo confirmed that the documentary will be made available to the public on 29 October, the president's birthday, via DStv's Zambezi Magic channel.

"So the public will get to watch the journey," he said, "and hopefully be inspired by it."

Botswana president Duma Boko, who visited Namibia for the Bi-National Commission (BNC), also attended the screening.

"Since I have a guest, she figured: Let me let him tag along," Mbambo quipped.

For Joe Haikali, the evening represented both a professional milestone and a personal responsibility.

Known for his earlier work profiling Namibia's founding presidents, Haikali spoke candidly about the role of film-makers in shaping national consciousness.

'NO FUTURE WITHOUT STORIES'

"These films, for me, are my way of affirming that there is no history without evidence. And there will be no future without stories," he said.

"As film-makers, we have a responsibility to own our heroes, not by placing them on a pedestal, but by showing their journeys. They started somewhere too so that we and those who follow can see that we too can carve a space where none existed - even when others don't see it yet."

Nandi-Ndaitwah has made no secret of her support for the creative sector, and many in the room viewed the film's production as a recognition of the power of storytelling not just politically, but culturally.

"This is the beginning," Mbambo said. "The president is very passionate about the creative industry. Storytelling is a big part of that. And this documentary will not only go across Namibia, but across the continent, and maybe the world. Who knows who it will inspire?"

Among those in attendance was first gentleman Denga Ndaitwah, who said: "You don't plan to have a legacy, but whatever you are doing, you are making your own legacy.

"If that's going to be negative or positive depends on how you are making it."