Sudan: Council of Ministers Approves Several Agreements

Port Sudan — The Council of Ministers, in its regular meeting held on Sunday in Port Sudan under the chairmanship of Dr. Kamil Idris, approved a number of agreements.

In a press statement, Ambassador Ali Mohamed Ali, Cabinet's Secretary-General, explained that the meeting endorsed the Cybercrimes (Amendment) Bill 2025, presented by the Minister of Justice.

The Cabinet also approved several international agreements related to the protection of cultural property, in addition to a memorandum of understanding between Sudan and Russia in the cultural field, and another MoU between the China Media Group and the Sudanese Radio and Television Corporation.

He further noted that the Prime Minister briefed the session on his recent visit to the State of Eritrea, expressing his deep appreciation to the Eritrean government and people for their unwavering support and generous hospitality extended to the people of Sudan.

The Council of Ministers also commended the efforts of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism and the General Intelligence Service for their outstanding work in recovering plundered cultural property.