Somalia: Somali Ambassador Meets Yemeni Defence Minister to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

Aden, Yemen — Somalia's Ambassador to Yemen, Abdihakim Mohamed Ahmed, held a high-level meeting on Monday with Yemen's Minister of Defence, Mohsen Mohammed Al-Daeri, in the southern port city of Aden, diplomatic sources said.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly nations, with special emphasis on security coordination, border protection, and strengthening diplomatic relations.

Yemen's Defence Minister praised the historical ties between the two countries, describing them as "long-standing and unbreakable." He expressed deep appreciation for Somalia's continued support, saying that "the Yemeni people will never forget the unwavering solidarity and positive stance shown by the Federal Government of Somalia."

Ambassador Ahmed conveyed greetings from Somalia's Minister of Defence, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, and reiterated Somalia's commitment to reinforcing joint cooperation and supporting efforts aimed at achieving regional stability and development.

Both sides agreed to maintain close communication and work toward further deepening their strategic partnership in the face of shared challenges.