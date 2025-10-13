Somalia: Somali Ambassador Meets Yemeni Defence Minister to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

13 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Aden, Yemen — Somalia's Ambassador to Yemen, Abdihakim Mohamed Ahmed, held a high-level meeting on Monday with Yemen's Minister of Defence, Mohsen Mohammed Al-Daeri, in the southern port city of Aden, diplomatic sources said.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly nations, with special emphasis on security coordination, border protection, and strengthening diplomatic relations.

Yemen's Defence Minister praised the historical ties between the two countries, describing them as "long-standing and unbreakable." He expressed deep appreciation for Somalia's continued support, saying that "the Yemeni people will never forget the unwavering solidarity and positive stance shown by the Federal Government of Somalia."

Ambassador Ahmed conveyed greetings from Somalia's Minister of Defence, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, and reiterated Somalia's commitment to reinforcing joint cooperation and supporting efforts aimed at achieving regional stability and development.

Both sides agreed to maintain close communication and work toward further deepening their strategic partnership in the face of shared challenges.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.