Somalia: Somali Militia Kills Senior Al-Shabaab Commander in Planned Operation in Hiiraan Region

Hiiraan — Local militia forces in Somalia's central Hiiraan region have killed a senior Al-Shabaab commander during a planned operation targeting militant positions, authorities said.

The slain commander, identified as Ali Ahmed Qoyane -- also known as Cali Qoyane -- had previously been sentenced to death by Somalia's military court for his role in orchestrating attacks in the region.

According to local sources, the operation was carried out by the Macawiisley, a community-based militia allied with the federal government, in the village of Mabaax, an area under Al-Shabaab control.

Qoyane was reportedly killed alongside several key Al-Shabaab operatives who were active in the Hiiraan and Middle Shabelle regions.

In a brief statement, Somalia's federal government confirmed the operation and said it had gone "as planned," adding that more details, including the extent of casualties, would be shared later.

"The operation conducted in Mabaax successfully eliminated Ali Ahmed Guure, known as Cali Qoyane -- a notorious Al-Shabaab leader responsible for numerous atrocities in Hiiraan," the statement read.

Authorities added that such operations would continue across the country until all areas under Al-Shabaab control are liberated.

The Macawiisley militia has played a growing role in the Somali government's campaign against Al-Shabaab, particularly in central regions where local communities have mobilized to resist the group's influence.