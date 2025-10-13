Africa: PMI Moves to Bridge the Affordability Gap in Africa and Emerging Economies' Smoke-Free Transition

Philip Morris International (PMI) is stepping up its drive to make smoke-free alternatives accessible across Africa and emerging economies. With millions of smokers still relying on combustible cigarettes, PMI is tackling both affordability and innovation head-on, ensuring the benefits of a smoke-free future reach every corner of the Global South. From cutting-edge, heat-not-burn devices to affordable nicotine pouches, the company is bridging the gap between scientific innovation and everyday accessibility, without compromising quality and safety.

Scientific evidence shows that smoke-free products can significantly reduce the risk of tobacco-related deaths for 1.2 billion smokers worldwide. Yet, despite the proven benefits, these technological alternatives are often priced beyond the reach of many smokers in low- and middle-income countries, a category that includes most of Africa.

Affordability challenges have slowed the adoption of smoke-free alternatives across Africa and other emerging economies. In response, PMI is developing high-quality products designed specifically for these markets. These innovations maintain safety and performance while addressing cost barriers, in line with the company’s ambitious goal for smoke-free products to account for two-thirds of its net revenue by 2030.

Prioritizing the Global South

Fred de Wilde, PMI President for South and Southeast Asia (SSEA) and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, told AllAfrica in an exclusive interview at Technovation in Dubai that a Smoke-Free World can only be achieved if the Global South participates fully.

“I am proud to say we are developing a portfolio of options within our alternatives so that less affluent people also have access to smoke-free products,” said de Wilde.

“You look at economies in Vietnam, India, the Middle East, and South Africa. You meet growing, vibrant, and hopeful populations. The future of the economy lies in the Global South or emerging economies. Our challenge is to bring the successful innovations we have in the Western world to this region.”

He added that PMI has already made progress in bridging the access gap, with over six million people in these economies having switched to smoke-free alternatives.

Strategies for a Smoke-Free Africa and Emerging Economies

Over the past decade, PMI has innovated and produced a range of smoke-free products that eliminate combustion as the nicotine delivery model. These include e-vapour devices, heated tobacco products, and oral smokeless products. While not risk-free, these products significantly reduce harmful chemical exposure compared to cigarettes.

“For Africa and other emerging economies, we can achieve a smoke-free vision through innovation and by offering multiple product platforms,” de Wilde said.

PMI launched IQOS in 2014, its first heat-not-burn platform, in Italy and Japan. Today, approximately 41.5 million adults worldwide use PMI’s smoke-free products, with 34 million using the Heat-not-Burn technology, PMI’s innovative flagship tobacco product.

The company has since introduced a second tier in Heat Not Burn, called BONDS.

“This is a simpler device, sold at a lower price including the consumables. We are covering a different spectrum compared to cigarette prices. Additionally, we offer nicotine pouches at an affordable price, making sure these products are accessible to everyone, not only the affluent,” explained de Wilde.

However, he cautioned that achieving a smoke-free Africa requires taxation policies aligned with the risk continuum.

“The more regulators tax cigarettes while applying proportionate taxes to these innovative products, the more we can market them at different price layers to make them affordable for the masses. This is the strategy we are pursuing.”

Building Trust in Smoke-Free Products

When asked if offering products tailored to less affluent consumers might compromise quality or safety, de Wilde emphasized that science remains PMI’s guiding principle.

“We have built a scientific package over the last 15 years that is rock solid. It has been reviewed by peers, regulators, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US. Any new product we introduce must meet these standards. Otherwise, it would not be part of our portfolio. We want to protect the investments made in scientific research over the past decade and a half,” he said.

The other critical factor is PMI’s skilled engineering talent.

“Our engineers deliver the highest quality products every day. Quality is our main focus. So far, customer satisfaction with smoke-free products, measured through net promoter scores, remains extremely high,” added de Wilde.

Advocating for Scientifically Backed Regulation

At the World Conference on Tobacco Control hosted by the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease in Dublin in June 2025, delegates reaffirmed tobacco control as a cornerstone of global health protection. Countries were urged to implement the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control fully.

However, research shows that while nicotine is addictive, it is the other harmful by-products of combustion that cause the majority of smoking-related illnesses. Ignoring this distinction, critics argue, could slow progress toward a smoke-free future.

“When new products are developed, they are backed by science. Drafting regulatory frameworks around new science requires significant investment, knowledge, and capability. Our science has been reviewed by more than 500 peers and over 11 national bodies,” de Wilde noted.

While some public health authorities question the tobacco industry's credibility in Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR), de Wilde believes scientific evidence should guide policy.

“Governments should evaluate smoke-free products based on evidence. Objective assessment is essential. Being Philip Morris should not automatically disqualify our products from consideration,” he said.

Many African countries follow the WHO guidance, which remains skeptical of alternatives. Regulators should look at outcomes. Countries like Sweden, where smoke-free alternatives are widely available and regulated, have some of the lowest smoking rates — and as a result, lower tobacco-related diseases. African Governments should seek for access to information so they can make decisions in the best interests of their citizens.

Across Africa and beyond, regulatory frameworks vary widely.

“To achieve our smoke-free goal, we need support from regulators and media to provide clear information so smokers can make informed choices. Our Harm Reduction policy has gained adoption in several countries. Progress takes time, but we are seeing sparks of change across the world,” de Wilde explained.

Addressing Sustainability Concerns

Tobacco is a significant economic driver in African tobacco growing countries. Some farmers have expressed concern about the economic impact of shifting to smoke-free products.

De Wilde reassured farmers that tobacco remains central to PMI’s smoke-free vision.

“The transition is happening slowly. While we have transitioned 41 million people to smoke-free products, there are still 1.2 billion smokers globally. African tobacco of high quality is essential for these alternatives. We aim to improve the grade of tobacco grown in Africa to support smoke-free production,” he said.

Regarding local production, de Wilde emphasized the need for groundwork and regulatory engagement before establishing smoke-free product manufacturing in Africa.

Vision for Africa

De Wilde summarized PMI’s vision for Africa:

“First, we must ensure that regulatory frameworks allow African smokers to access these alternatives. There is still much work to do. Second, once conditions such as reasonable taxation are in place, we are prepared to invest in Africa. We are already investing in some countries like South Africa, and we are expanding step by step.”

He highlighted the rapid growth of smoke-free products in emerging economies, noting that in more than 30 markets, PMI offers multiple product categories.

“Our commitment to expanding smoke-free products across growing economies, including Africa, is paramount. We aim to make these alternatives accessible, high-quality, and affordable for all.”