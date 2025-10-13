Senegal's Senelec Launches $200m Hybrid Green, Sustainability Bond

13 October 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

  • SENELEC, Senegal's public electricity utility, has launched a XOF 120 billion ($195 million) securitization program that combines Green Bonds and Sustainability-Linked Bonds
  • The transaction involves transferring overdue and unpaid receivables, including those owed by public institutions, embassies, and large corporations, to a Special Purpose Vehicle
  • The issuance, open from September 29 to November 5, 2025, carries a five-year maturity ending in 2030 and is divided into four tranches

SENELEC, Senegal's public electricity utility, has launched a XOF 120 billion ($195 million) securitization program that combines Green Bonds and Sustainability-Linked Bonds (SLBs) -- a first for Africa.

The transaction involves transferring overdue and unpaid receivables, including those owed by public institutions, embassies, and large corporations, to a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) -- the FCTC SENELEC 2025-2030 -- which will issue bonds on the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UMOA) regional market.

The issuance, open from September 29 to November 5, 2025, carries a five-year maturity ending in 2030 and is divided into four tranches: Senior, Mezzanine, and Junior C1 and C2, with yields of up to 10%.

Proceeds will fund renewable energy and energy efficiency projects (52.5%) and sustainability-linked initiatives (47.5%). The bonds will be listed on the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières (BRVM).

Key Takeaways

SENELEC's hybrid Green and Sustainability-Linked Bond securitization marks a landmark innovation for Africa's sustainable finance market. By securitizing overdue receivables and channeling proceeds into renewable energy and social-impact projects, Senegal is leveraging capital markets to advance its 40% renewable energy target by 2030. The deal underscores growing sophistication in the UMOA bond market, blending credit risk transfer with ESG-linked financing. Investors gain access to diversified tranches with varying risk-return profiles, while SENELEC strengthens liquidity and balance sheet resilience. Beyond its financial engineering, the transaction signals a regional shift toward market-based climate finance, positioning Senegal as a leader in sustainable infrastructure funding. As African utilities face rising electrification demands and fiscal constraints, the SENELEC model could become a blueprint for ESG-driven securitization across the continent's power sector.

