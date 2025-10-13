Senegal's Senelec Launches $200m Hybrid Green, Sustainability Bond

TLDR

SENELEC, Senegal's public electricity utility, has launched a XOF 120 billion ($195 million) securitization program that combines Green Bonds and Sustainability-Linked Bonds

The transaction involves transferring overdue and unpaid receivables, including those owed by public institutions, embassies, and large corporations, to a Special Purpose Vehicle

The issuance, open from September 29 to November 5, 2025, carries a five-year maturity ending in 2030 and is divided into four tranches

SENELEC, Senegal's public electricity utility, has launched a XOF 120 billion ($195 million) securitization program that combines Green Bonds and Sustainability-Linked Bonds (SLBs) -- a first for Africa.

The transaction involves transferring overdue and unpaid receivables, including those owed by public institutions, embassies, and large corporations, to a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) -- the FCTC SENELEC 2025-2030 -- which will issue bonds on the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UMOA) regional market.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The issuance, open from September 29 to November 5, 2025, carries a five-year maturity ending in 2030 and is divided into four tranches: Senior, Mezzanine, and Junior C1 and C2, with yields of up to 10%.

Proceeds will fund renewable energy and energy efficiency projects (52.5%) and sustainability-linked initiatives (47.5%). The bonds will be listed on the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières (BRVM).

Daba is Africa's leading investment platform for private and public markets. Download here

Key Takeaways

SENELEC's hybrid Green and Sustainability-Linked Bond securitization marks a landmark innovation for Africa's sustainable finance market. By securitizing overdue receivables and channeling proceeds into renewable energy and social-impact projects, Senegal is leveraging capital markets to advance its 40% renewable energy target by 2030. The deal underscores growing sophistication in the UMOA bond market, blending credit risk transfer with ESG-linked financing. Investors gain access to diversified tranches with varying risk-return profiles, while SENELEC strengthens liquidity and balance sheet resilience. Beyond its financial engineering, the transaction signals a regional shift toward market-based climate finance, positioning Senegal as a leader in sustainable infrastructure funding. As African utilities face rising electrification demands and fiscal constraints, the SENELEC model could become a blueprint for ESG-driven securitization across the continent's power sector.