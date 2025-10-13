Somalia: Turkish-Somaliland Partnership Delivers Agricultural Boost to Sahil Region

In a significant boost to local agricultural development, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), in collaboration with the Turkish Consulate General in Hargeisa, officially handed over agricultural equipment to fifty farmers across Sahil region yesterday. The handover ceremony, held in Berbera, marked a milestone in bilateral cooperation aimed at strengthening food security and rural livelihoods in Somaliland.

The beneficiaries hail from five key towns in Sahil: Berbera, Laasciidle, Xagal, Sheekh, and Mandera. The distributed equipment includes essential farming tools designed to enhance productivity and support sustainable agricultural practices.

The event was attended by high-level dignitaries including Somaliland's Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Mohamoud Ige Yusuf; Sahil Governor Mohamed Dahir; Deputy Mayor of Berbera Nuur Abdi Jama; TİKA Coordinator Zafer Eski; and Turkish Consul General Mr. Ozan Pekin.

In his remarks, Minister Mohamoud Ige Yusuf praised the initiative as "a timely intervention that aligns with Somaliland's agricultural development strategy," emphasizing the importance of empowering rural farmers with the tools they need to thrive.

Governor Mohamed Dahir highlighted the strategic importance of Sahil's agricultural zones and expressed gratitude for the continued support from Türkiye. Deputy Mayor Nuur Abdi Jama echoed the sentiment, noting that Berbera's farmers stand to benefit immensely from the new equipment.

Representing the Turkish delegation, Consul General Mr. Ozan Pekin emphasized the enduring partnership between Türkiye and Somaliland, noting that agricultural cooperation remains a cornerstone of Türkiye's development assistance. "This handover reflects our shared commitment to empowering rural communities and strengthening food security," he stated. Mr. Pekin also highlighted TİKA's role in facilitating grassroots development, adding, "Through initiatives like this, Turkey continues to support Somaliland's resilience and economic self-reliance, especially in vital sectors like agriculture."

The ceremony concluded with a presentation of tools to farmers, followed by a tour to Turkish Ottoman Heritages in Berbera.

This initiative reflects growing diplomatic and development ties between Türkiye and Somaliland, and signals a shared commitment to grassroots empowerment.