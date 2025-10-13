Antananarivo — "Madagascar is experiencing a state of uncertainty awaiting President Andry Rajoelina's statements," Father Cosimo Alvati, a Salesian with vast missionary experience in the country, told Fides, commenting on the two weeks of demonstrations that began on September 25 (see Fides, 29/9/2025 and 10/3/2025). Following the violent repression of the protests, a military unit, the Capsat, on October 11 asked the security forces to "refuse to open fire" on the demonstrators.

"The attitude of the military, who appear to have sided with the population, is still not entirely clear," the missionary explains. "For its part, the Gendarmerie seems to remain loyal to the President. To calm things down, the formation of a new government has been announced, but so far only the names of three ministers have been revealed."

President Rajoelina, whose whereabouts remain unknown, has announced a speech to the nation that will be broadcast today, October 13, at 7:00 p.m. local time. "This is a pattern already seen in the past, in 2009, when Rajoelina himself took power amid popular protests against then-President Marc Ravalomanana (see Fides, 23/3/2009), who in turn had come to power in 2002 with the support of sections of the army after a bitter confrontation with outgoing President Didier Ratsiraka," recalls Father Cosimo.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The demonstrations of recent days have been violently repressed. According to UN data, at least 20 protesters were killed, although Malagasy authorities have not released official figures. "Criminal gangs are taking advantage of the chaos and plunder a population exhausted by poverty," the missionary emphasizes.

"If a mere survival economy prevails in the countryside, in the cities a large part of the population lives in poverty, if not literally starving. Until a real development perspective is not offered to the Malagasy, revolts of this type will continue to explode," concludes Father Cosimo Alvati.