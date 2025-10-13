Kenya: KAA to Pay Law Firm Over Sh200mn for Adani Court Cases

Nairobi — The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) will pay more than Sh200 million to Triple OK Law Advocates LLP for representing it in objection cases against Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) over the controversial plan to develop and manage Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) under a Privately Initiated Proposal (PIP).

In a letter to State Department for Aviation and Aerospace Development Principal Secretary Teresia Mbaika, KAA Acting Managing Director and CEO Mohamud M. Gedi said the amount covers five court cases related to the Adani dispute.

The cases include KHRC & LSK vs. KAA & 4 Others, Isaack Lango Guyo vs. KAA & 2 Others, Tony Gachoka & Another vs. Adani Group & 7 Others, Kenya Aviation Workers Union vs. KAA & 4 Others, and Katiba Institute vs. State Law Office & Others.

"In compliance with court directives for timely responses to interim applications, the Authority engaged the firm of Triple OK Law Advocates LLP to represent it in the aforementioned matters," Gedi said.

"The procurement of legal services was processed through direct procurement under Section 103(2)(b) of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015, given the firm's prior engagement and knowledge of the cases."

KAA received a single bid from Triple OK Law Advocates LLP amounting to Sh243.2 million against a budget provision of Sh12.5 million on January 23, 2025.

The Tender Evaluation Committee initially recommended re-tendering due to budget limitations. However, KAA reconsidered the decision citing continuity, institutional knowledge, and a negotiated price reduction.

"In view of the expanded scope and evolving nature of the ongoing matters under litigation, the Authority respectfully seeks guidance on the review and adjustment of current budgetary estimates to ensure that they adequately reflect the expanded scope of work, the protracted timelines of the litigation, and the specialized expertise required," the letter added.

In November 2024, the government dropped Adani Group's proposal to build and operate JKIA for 30 years following widespread public opposition to the deal.