Uganda: No Major Incidents in Week Two of Presidential Campaigns - Police

13 October 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Catherine Nakato

Police have said they have not recorded any major incidents during the second week of presidential campaigns currently taking place across the country.

Police spokesperson Rusoke Kituuma told journalists at a weekly news briefing in Kampala that the campaigns have generally been peaceful, with only minor incidents reported in a few districts.

He urged all presidential candidates and their campaign teams to maintain constant communication with security agencies to ensure smooth and peaceful campaign activities.

"Police continue to work closely with all campaign teams to guarantee safety for both candidates and the public. Cooperation and dialogue remain key to preventing unnecessary confrontations," Kituuma said.

However, several opposition candidates have in recent days accused police of frustrating their campaign efforts by blocking convoys, denying access to venues, and dispersing gatherings on grounds of security or non-compliance with traffic regulations.

Some candidates have also complained about police deploying heavily along their routes or cutting off access to certain areas perceived to be opposition strongholds.

In response, Kituuma defended the actions of security agencies, saying such measures are often taken to manage public safety and ensure that campaign activities do not disrupt ongoing school examinations or essential services.

He specifically cautioned candidates against holding rallies on school premises or playgrounds during the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations.

"Aspirants should engage with school authorities and avoid interfering with examinations. We encourage all teams to plan responsibly," he said.

The presidential campaigns, now in their second week, are expected to intensify as candidates traverse the regions ahead of the 2026 general elections.

