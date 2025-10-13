Uganda: Busoga,Shandong Province Sign Historic Cooperation Agreement

The Busoga Consortium for Development (BCD) has signed a cooperation agreement with Shandong Province, People's Republic of China, marking a significant milestone in the region's development journey.

The ceremony, held at the Civil Service College in Jinja, was graced by the 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, who served as the Chief Guest.

"This partnership demonstrates Busoga's readiness to engage with global partners to achieve shared growth and development. It represents a new chapter of opportunity for the people of Busoga," said Anthony Mula, Director General of the Busoga Consortium for Development.

The agreement aims to promote industrial growth, agricultural modernisation, trade, cultural exchange, and skills transfer in Busoga.

The cooperation agreement between Busoga and Shandong Province focuses on several key areas, including trade, Agriculture, investment, Tourism, Cultural exchange among others.

The signing ceremony is a testament to the strong diplomatic relations between Busoga and Shandong Province, built on mutual trust and respect. "This visit reflects the fruits of diplomatic engagement initiated by the Kyabazinga's 2024 mission to China, confirming that Busoga is now on the global map for progressive partnerships," Mula noted.

Shandong Province is one of China's most advanced economies, with a GDP of USD 1.39 trillion in 2024, ranking third nationally. The province has a population exceeding 100 million people and covers a land area of 154,300 square kilometers.

The signing of the cooperation agreement marks the beginning of a new era of partnership between Busoga and Shandong Province.

As both parties work together to implement the agreement, the people of Busoga can look forward to improved economic opportunities, enhanced food security, and a brighter future.