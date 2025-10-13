Angola: Local Authorities in Cuvango Call On for Fight Against Early Marriage

Cuvango — Local authorities in the municipality of Cuvango, Huíla province, have called on families, schools, churches and other social organizations to strengthen cooperation to help prevent and combat child marriage and teenage pregnancy.

These are two common phenomena in the municipality, where 63% of the population is under 18 years of age, according to projections from the National Institute of Statistics for 2024, based on the 2014 Census.

The appeal was launched today, Monday, by João Vitorino Ntyamba, Deputy Municipal Administrator for Economic and Financial Affairs, during a lecture on "Empowering Girls, Combating Child Marriage and Early Pregnancy," held on the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child, celebrated on October 11th.

On the occasion, the official praised the commitment of the local teaching staff, who have played a crucial role in training and raising awareness among communities about the importance of education and child protection.João Ntyamba emphasized that family unity and the joint efforts of the various social forces are fundamental to implementing actions aimed at protecting children from sexual abuse, early marriage, and pregnancy.Located 356 kilometers east of Lubango, Cuvango has an estimated population of 106,421.In February of this year, Angola launched a campaign to eradicate child marriage and teenage pregnancy, led by the National Assembly. MS/DOJ