Uganda: Bell Obafest Ignites Gulu With Unmatched Flavour, Kapeke and More

Gulu — Gulu town came alive on Saturday as Bell ObaFest officially kicked off its regional pre-festival activations with style, bringing together hundreds of revellers to celebrate the spirit of food, music and beer at Kweyo Village.

True to this, at the heart of the Gulu mini-Obafest were the two new flavoured trendsetters, giving Gulu a new appreciation of beer highlighted with unbeatable offers for the party people.

The evening came to life with electrifying mixes from crowd favourites DJ Drey, DJ Imos, and DJ Frisco, who kept the vibes high with back-to-back hits that had revellers dancing non-stop.

The excitement soared even higher when Gulu's Eddy Wizzy and Free Boy lit up the stage, wrapped up with popular Kaba star, Kapeke. While his performance was rather shorter than expected, the crowd burst into unified cheers and sing-alongs to his trending hits like akasanyalaze, kaba, shuu and swiririri.

Speaking at the event, the Bell Lager Brand Manager, Lillian Kansiime, emphasized that Bell Citrus and Honey are a new movement set to push boundaries of creativity, flavour and enjoyment within the beer category. With these new flavoured variants, Bell promises a refreshed take to Bell Obafest and flavour for your flavour.

As the night deepened, DJ Baby Love took over the decks, spinning an unforgettable set that kept the crowd dancing under the northern skies, a true testament to the unifying spirit of our heritage beer, Bell.

With such an electrifying start in Gulu, all eyes are set for the next ObaFest activation in Arua on the 25th of October as we gear up for the ultimate beer festival in Kampala

The vibrant beer festival happening under the theme flavour for your flavour, returns this year for its third edition on the 15th of November with a unique twist to how we do beer with the new Bell Citrus and Bell Honey. Here is how it went down.