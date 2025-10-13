Kenya: Kindiki Condemns 'Un-African' Health Rumours After Raila Phone Call

Nairobi — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has condemned opposition leaders for politicizing the health of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, terming their remarks as disrespectful and un-African.

Kindiki said it was shameful for leaders to turn the well-being of a respected national figure into a subject of political mockery during public rallies.

"Mzee Raila Odinga is safe and healthy. Those wishing him ill are not good people because it goes against African tradition to wish harm upon anyone -- even your worst enemy," Kindiki said.

The Deputy President spoke on Monday in Alego Usonga, Siaya County, during a resource mobilization forum for Boda Boda Saccos hosted by Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga.

He revealed that he had personally spoken with Odinga, who hails from the county, and confirmed that the ODM leader was in good health and focused on national progress.

"I have spoken with him, and he is fine and resting. He has welcomed us to Siaya and will be back soon to face those who wished him ill," Kindiki stated.

Kindiki reaffirmed the government's commitment to equitable development under the Broad-Based Administration, emphasizing that all regions would benefit regardless of political, regional, or religious affiliation.

Ruto-Raila cooperation

He also underscored the government's support for President William Ruto's collaboration with Odinga and other leaders in promoting unity and national development.

"We respect them. They are working together, leading us, and we are following them. Make no mistake -- the future of Kenya is broad-based," he affirmed.

The Deputy President commended Siaya Governor James Orengo for cooperating with the national government to accelerate development in the county.

"Governor James Orengo is a towering figure -- larger than life -- an impeccable, successful, and accomplished senior counsel whom we respect immensely. We will work together to develop this county," Kindiki said.

Siaya County has emerged as one of the major beneficiaries of the Broad-Based Government initiative, receiving multi-billion-shilling projects aimed at boosting local livelihoods.

Alongside other Lake Victoria counties, Siaya has benefitted from a Sh3.1 billion investment in fish landing sites and related infrastructure across Migori, Homa Bay, Kisumu, Busia, and Siaya.

Nine sites are currently under construction, including the Luanda-Kotieno facility worth Sh134 million and two others at Kokach and Wichlum, each valued at Sh150 million.

Markets expansion

The county is also witnessing expansion in market infrastructure, with 25 new markets under construction in Siaya, Usenge, Yala, Bondo, and Ukwala, among other areas.

Additionally, affordable housing and institutional hostel projects valued at Sh35 billion are underway under President Ruto's administration.

"A total of Sh35 billion has been set aside for institutional housing, affordable housing, and modern markets in Siaya -- making this county one of the biggest beneficiaries of the national housing programme," Kindiki noted.

The government has also allocated Sh1.5 billion for last-mile electricity connections targeting 16,200 households in the county.

The Siaya Stadium is being upgraded at a cost of Sh550 million to meet international standards, while the blue economy sector continues to receive increased attention and funding.

"No other government has invested as heavily in the blue economy of the Lake Victoria and coastal regions as President Ruto's government," Kindiki affirmed.

He further urged Siaya residents to continue enrolling in the Social Health Authority (SHA) medical cover, revealing that 430,000 out of 995,000 residents had already registered.