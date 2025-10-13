Angola: Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Improving Business Environment

Luanda — The secretary of State for Media, Nuno Albino Caldas, reaffirmed Friday in Luanda the Angolan government's commitment to working with advertising sector operators to improve the country's business and investment environment by strengthening oversight and promoting ethics and transparency.

The commitment was reaffirmed during the 4th National Conference on Advertising Ethics and Legislation, organized by the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Mass Media (MINTTICS).

On that occasion, the leader recognized the importance of the advertising industry in driving the diversification of the national economy, considering that this segment has gained ground, playing an important role in structuring and building social thought and raising awareness.

He considered that, despite the constraints facing the global economy, the advertising sector is dynamic, creative, and essential for Angola's development.

For example, he noted that in 2023, advertising generated 40 billion kwanzas for the state coffers, representing a 12% increase compared to 2022.

He announced that 482 companies are currently registered with the National Advertising Directorate, 42 of which are concessionaires, demonstrating the vitality and economic potential of this segment.

Furthermore, Nuno Caldas highlighted ethics and regulation as fundamental pillars for ensuring transparency, trust, and responsibility, noting that ethics in advertising "does not limit creativity," but rather guides, ensuring that the message conveyed respects truth, human dignity, and cultural values.

Regulation, he continued, has the role of organizing the market, protecting consumers, and ensuring fair competition. "A market without rules is vulnerable to misinformation and loss of credibility. A market with strong regulation is a driver of economic and social development," he emphasized.

Under the theme "50 Years of Advertising: Ethics and Regulation at the Service of Society and the Economy," the conference brought together representatives from public institutions, regulators, advertising agencies, academics, communication students, and others interested in the topic.

The event aimed to promote a broad debate on the advances and challenges of advertising sector regulation in Angola and worldwide, as well as to reinforce the importance of ethics, social responsibility, and transparency in advertising practices. In addition, it analyzed the impact of new technologies and proposed recommendations that contribute to the improvement of national legislation.

The event also featured a Master Class on "50 Years of Advertising in Angola" and thematic panels on "Static and Mobile Advertising: Regulation, Urban Impact, and Best Practices," "Institutional Advertising and Media Financing," and "Artificial Intelligence and Ethics in Advertising Creation."

ACC/QCB/TED/jmc