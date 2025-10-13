Angola: Government Aims to Transform Port of Namibe Into a Leading Logistics Hub

Moçâmedes — The Angolan government reaffirms its long-term vision of transforming the Port of Namibe, re-inaugurated Friday, into a leading logistics hub in the South Atlantic area, serving the country's economic diversification, international trade, and competitiveness.

This information was announced by the minister of Transport, Ricardo d'Abreu, during the inauguration ceremony of the Namibe Container Port and Saco-Mar Mineral Port terminals, presided over by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

The minister highlighted the modernization and expansion of the Port of Namibe as an instrument of economic transformation, strengthening Angola's position as a platform connecting continents and as a competitive logistics alternative in Southern Africa.

He also considered infrastructure to be the essential element of the Southern Corridor, promoting the efficient flow of mining, agricultural, and industrial products, integrating the provinces of Namibe, Huila, Cuando, Cubango, and Cunene into a single growth axis.

According to the minister, the inauguration of these port infrastructures represents the consolidation of the national capacity to plan, coordinate, and execute projects of high technical complexity, mobilizing Angolan teams and institutional partners of recognized competence.

He considered the two terminals to be the first major Project initiated and completed under the current mandate of the Ministry of Transport, which gives them special significance for the sector and for the Angolan State.

He explained that this is a structural intervention, executed in two distinct batches, which includes the rehabilitation of the Saco-Mar Mineral Terminal, the expansion and modernization of the Container Terminal, the construction of new logistical support infrastructure, and the introduction of modern, state-of-the-art equipment.

Ricardo d'Abreu noted that these figures reflect the scope of the project, which features a 520-meter pier, capable of handling Panamax vessels up to 320 meters long and weighing 250,000 tons.

He emphasized that the expansion of the container dock added 301 meters, allowing it to handle vessels weighing up to 60,000 tons and approximately 3,000 TEU, in addition to the 60,000 square meters dedicated to the container yard.