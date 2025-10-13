Angola: Dutch Company Secures 15mln Euros in Financing for Lobito Corridor

10 October 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Brussels — The Dutch public financial institution Invest International has secured 15 million euros in financing to support the implementation of the Caála Logistics Platform in Huambo, Angola, as part of the partnership between the two governments and the Global Gateway 2025 initiative.

On Thursday, during the Global Gateway Forum in Brussels, the commitment was formalized at a ceremony where Catarino Fontes Pereira, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Angolan Cargo Certification and Logistics Regulator (ARCCLA), received the instrument formalizing the provision of this financing from Melanie Geesteranus, the general director of the Dutch company.

The Caála Logistics Platform project has an estimated total cost of 35 million US dollars and is considered a key element in strengthening the Lobito Corridor and Angola's integration into international markets, particularly for exporting agricultural products such as avocados and other tropical fruits.

The Diversifica Mais Project, a World Bank-funded initiative focused on diversifying the Angolan economy and strengthening logistics and value chains, has already secured more than half of the financing required for the project.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

ARCCLA is responsible for regulating and supervising the national logistics sector to promote an efficient network that boosts domestic production and economic diversification.

Invest International, created in 2021, is a public-private financial institution under the auspices of the Ministry of Finance and the Netherlands Development Bank. It supports the internationalization of Dutch companies and partnerships with developing countries through structured finance solutions. AFL/QCB/DAN/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.