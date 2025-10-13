Angola: Dutch Company Secures 15mln Euros in Financing for Lobito Corridor

Brussels — The Dutch public financial institution Invest International has secured 15 million euros in financing to support the implementation of the Caála Logistics Platform in Huambo, Angola, as part of the partnership between the two governments and the Global Gateway 2025 initiative.

On Thursday, during the Global Gateway Forum in Brussels, the commitment was formalized at a ceremony where Catarino Fontes Pereira, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Angolan Cargo Certification and Logistics Regulator (ARCCLA), received the instrument formalizing the provision of this financing from Melanie Geesteranus, the general director of the Dutch company.

The Caála Logistics Platform project has an estimated total cost of 35 million US dollars and is considered a key element in strengthening the Lobito Corridor and Angola's integration into international markets, particularly for exporting agricultural products such as avocados and other tropical fruits.

The Diversifica Mais Project, a World Bank-funded initiative focused on diversifying the Angolan economy and strengthening logistics and value chains, has already secured more than half of the financing required for the project.

ARCCLA is responsible for regulating and supervising the national logistics sector to promote an efficient network that boosts domestic production and economic diversification.

Invest International, created in 2021, is a public-private financial institution under the auspices of the Ministry of Finance and the Netherlands Development Bank. It supports the internationalization of Dutch companies and partnerships with developing countries through structured finance solutions. AFL/QCB/DAN/AMP