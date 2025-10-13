Angola: Namibe Cultural Center, Symbol of People's Identity

-The provincial governor Archer Mangueira said on Friday that the inauguration of the Mussungo Bitoto Cultural Center reopens the doors of a dream that withstood the war and rises again as a symbol of memory, identity, and the commitment of the people of Namibe.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony attended by President João Lourenço, the governor emphasized that, half a century after construction halted, a place of significant human value and social importance has emerged.

He described the renovation as an act of cultural mobilization and a reconciliation of history in all its dimensions and cultural richness.

"We have heard the cry of the people of Namibe. This space is reborn with a new name: the Mussungo Bitoto Cultural Center. It highlights the roots and diversity of the local people and the ethnic mosaic of the province," said Mangueira.

The governor added that the cultural center pays tribute to the population that resisted oblivion and highlights the desert lands.

He noted that the space now boasts advanced technical equipment, including the ability to project films in 4K resolution on seven-meter screens, as well as simultaneous translation systems and LED lighting.

He acknowledged the commitment of the companies involved in restoring the cultural center, emphasizing that the original architecture was preserved. VR/FA/VIC/AMP