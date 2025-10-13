Southern Africa: Angola Plans to Build National Steel Mill

Moçâmedes — The Angolan government plans to develop an industrial project to build a national steel mill. The mill will add value to iron ore extracted from the Cassinga mines in Huila Province and other locations where iron ore can be mined.

President João Lsoutourenço announced this on Friday after inaugurating the Moçâmedes Bay Integrated Development Project. This project includes expanding and modernizing the Sacomar Commercial and Mineral Port and building a new container terminal in Namibe province.

In addition to this project, the president announced that the government will develop a steel mill to add value to iron ore extracted from the Cassinga mines and other locations.

"Namibe has just gained a new, modern container terminal and a Sacomar mineral terminal. We intend to receive minerals not only from the interior of the country--the provinces of Huila, Cubango, and Cuando--but also from Namibe itself," said the president.

Renovation of the Namibe Waterfront

The president announced that the project also includes renovating the Namibe Bay waterfront, in addition to the infrastructure inaugurated today.

"Within a few years, therefore, we will have a completely new, modern city of Moçâmedes, with infrastructure that will contribute to the economic development of the province and the country," the president said.

According to President João Lourenço, the inauguration of these two terminals aims to transition to an integration phase with other transportation systems, specifically road and rail. The Moçâmedes railway will be integrated with the port infrastructure.DC/ART/AMP