Angola: President João Lourenço Praises Rehabilitation of Namibe Cultural Center

Namibe — President João Lourenço praised on Friday Toyota Tsusho Corporation for its social responsibility in rehabilitating the building that will house the new Namibe Cultural Center. This project had been stalled for half a century.

"I would like to thank Toyota Tsusho Corporation for its social responsibility in Namibe, especially for rehabilitating this building, which is now a cultural space," the president told the press at the facility's inauguration.

Lourenço noted that the project began in colonial times but was halted in 1975. "Today, 50 years later, we are pleased to see it completed and ready to serve the people of this province."

The president highlighted the company's contribution as an example of cooperation between the state and private sectors, emphasizing that promoting national culture depends on business institutions' involvement in social and community development.

The Namibe Cultural Center, whose construction began before National Independence, has now been fully renovated and adapted to current requirements.

It has exhibition halls, an auditorium, training spaces, and areas for cultural and recreational activities.

Through the inauguration of this space, the government expects to encourage local artistic production, create opportunities for young people involved in the arts and culture, and promote cultural exchange between the country's different regions.

Members of the Executive, provincial authorities, civil society representatives, and Toyota Tsusho Corporation officials attended the ceremony.DC/ART/AMP