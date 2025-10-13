Angola: Minister Announces Construction of New Sports Pavilion in Uíge

Uíge — The minister of Youth and Sports, Rui Falcão, announced Friday the construction of a new Sports Pavilion in the province of Uíge, in the area adjacent to the Quilomosso center, which will have approximately four thousand seats.

The city of Uíge has had a multipurpose pavilion belonging to the Futebol Clube do Uíge (FCU) since the colonial era.

This private facility no longer offers the best conditions for various sports.

In statements to the press after a tour of the construction work on the new Uíge football stadium, which will be inaugurated in the first week of November this year, the minister assured that the space where the new infrastructure will be built has been reserved. "We're going to build the Uíge pavilion, and we're going to build it with a capacity of four thousand seats".

"Therefore, we've already reserved the space here in the Quilomosso area," Rui Falcão disclosed, adding that the intention is to turn the Quilomosso area into the Uíge Sports Village.

Therefore, the new Uíge Sports Pavilion will also be built in this area.

In turn, the provincial governor of Uíge, José Carvalho da Rocha, emphasized that the announcement of the construction of the new infrastructure is a recognition of the region's history of sports. "These and other infrastructures that have been announced are a recognition of our region as a sports area. Our region's history demonstrates this," he stressed.

The governor also guaranteed continued collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to make this announcement a reality, highlighting the location of the space where the pavilion will be built, in the area adjacent to the new Quilomosso Satellite Town.

With this announcement, in addition to the soccer stadium, which will open in November this year, the province of Uíge will have another sports venue, aiming to contribute to the widespread expansion of sports activities in the region, the official stated.

Due to the emergence of new infrastructure in the Quilomosso area, the official announced the creation of new access roads, aiming tat improving mobility .