Angola: President João Lourenço Inaugurates Moçâmedes Bay Integrated Project

Moçâmedes — President João Lourenço inaugurated on Friday the Moçâmedes Bay Integrated Development Project, which includes the expansion and modernization of the Sacomar Commercial and Mineral Port and the construction of a new container terminal.

Before the ribbon-cutting and plaque unveiling, President João Lourenço, accompanied by the First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, watched an institutional video that portrayed the various construction phases of the project, considered strategic for boosting national exports and imports.

Valued at US$600 million, the project was financed by the Toyota Tsusho Corporation consortium, as part of the partnership between Angola and Japan, with the goal of modernizing port capacity in the southern region and positioning the Port of Namibe among the country's top three, alongside those of Luanda and Lobito.

Of the total, 85 percent of the financing was guaranteed by the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and international banks, while the remaining 15 percent was secured by regional and commercial partners, including the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA).

Construction officially began in September 2022, following rigorous geological and environmental studies, and was completed in September 2025, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of National Independence.

The first phase included the construction of the new Sacomar Mineral Terminal jetty, measuring 550 meters long and 18 meters wide, capable of receiving vessels of up to 250,000 DWT and handling 10 million tons per year.

The new container terminal, designed to handle millions of tons of goods with greater safety and efficiency, will expand loading and unloading capacity and reduce overloading of the existing multipurpose terminal. It has a 288-meter pier, built for a draft of 14 meters, allowing the docking of ships of up to 50 thousand tons.

The logistics park, covering over six hectares, offers space for 3,000 TEU containers, including areas for refrigerated cargo, bulk handling, and secure storage. DC/ART/DOJ