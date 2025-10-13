Southern Africa: Angola Honored At 14th Ministerial Conference On Cooperatives in Nairobi

Caxito — Angola was recognized for its active participation, technical contributions, and relevant presentations in various panels and conference sessions at the 14th Ministerial Conference on Cooperatives, which took place from October 6 to 9 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The event brought together representatives from several African countries and international organizations to focus on strengthening the cooperative movement in Africa, the 2030 Agenda, socioeconomic inclusion, and inter-cooperation between states and cooperatives on the continent.

Angola was represented by the National Institute for the Support of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (INAPEM), with a delegation including Advisor to the Board of Directors Vacherot Thomas and the heads of the Business Support Departments of Bengo and Uíge, Sabino Rodrigues and Fernando Óscar, respectively.

On Friday, Sabino Rodrigues, the head of the Bengo Business Support Department, told ANGOP that the distinction is an important milestone for Angola. It reinforces INAPEM's role as a driving force behind national cooperatives and opens up new opportunities for international cooperation and institutional strengthening in integrated support for cooperatives.

Although Angola is not yet a member of the International Cooperative Alliance, the country was recognized for its active participation, technical contributions, and relevant interventions in the conference's panels and sessions.

The event presented the new official model of the African Cooperative Law, which was approved at the African Union conference held in February and is intended to serve as a reference for African countries.