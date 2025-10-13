Angola: President João Lourenço Visits Namibe Province

Moçâmedes — Angolan President João Lourenço is in the city of Moçâmedes, Namibe Province, where he will inaugurate today, Friday, the expansion and modernization works of the Sacomar Commercial and Mineral Port, the container terminal, and the local Cine-Studio.

The inauguration program for the port infrastructure and the Namibe Cine-Studio (now converted into a cultural center) includes guided tours of the facilities.

At the end of the ceremony, the President of the Republic is expected to address the press before concluding his working visit to the land of the "Welwitschia Mirabilis."

Namibe Province has shown positive economic development, focused on diversification through agriculture, fishing, manufacturing, and tourism.

The region has implemented measures such as supporting the productive sector, improving infrastructure, and promoting access to financing and support programs for young people and entrepreneurs, aiming for sustainable growth and job creation.

Namibe, a province in southern Angola, is characterized by its coastal desert landscape, an economy based on fishing, livestock farming, and mineral exploration, and a rich cultural heritage.

It is known as the land of the Herero people, who have inhabited the region since the great Bantu migration. The capital is Moçâmedes, and the province is an important logistics and port center, with transportation infrastructure.

According to the 2018 population projections from the National Institute of Statistics, it has a population of 568,722 inhabitants and a land area of 57,091 km².

Notable features include the Namib Desert, home to the Welwitschia mirabilis plant, and the Iona National Park, home to wildlife.

With the new Political and Administrative Division (DPA), the tourism pearl province now consists of nine municipalities: Bibala, Cacimbas, Camucuio, Iona, Lucira, Moçâmedes, Sacomar, Tômbwa, and Virei.

The communes were reduced to seven:

Lola, Caitou, Capangombe (Bibala); Chingo, Mamué (Camucuio); Bentiaba (Lucira), and Cainde (Virei). DC/ART/DOJ