Angola: FAF Reschedules Petro-1º De Agosto 'Classic' for November

Luanda — The Petro de Luanda1º de Agosto derby, an encounter part of the 4th round of the 2025-2026 top division football championship (Girabola), has been rescheduled for November 9th at the 22 de Junho Stadium in the country's capital.

The rescheduling of the match, initially scheduled for October 9th, is mentioned in a statement from the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), published Thursday on its website, taking into account the national team's participation in next year's World Cup qualifiers.

Historically, this will be the 90th encounter between the two, a "clash" that began in 1981, in which Petro won 33 matches, compared to 1º de Agosto's 30 and 26 draws.

The classics have recorded a total of 167 goals, 93 of which were scored by Petro team and 74 by the "military" team. In the most recent match, on May 10th, D'Agosto won (1-0) at the 11 de Novembro Stadium, in a match that counts towards the 28th round of the 2024-25 Girabola, with a goal from Aguinaldo Matias.

In terms of trophies, Petro de Luanda is the most successful Girabolateam, with 19 titles, followed by 1º de Agosto with 13.

The remaining matches of the 4th round will take place on October 17th, 18th, and 19th.

Fixture:

October 17th (Friday)

Guelson FC - Recreativo do Libolo (22 de Junho Stadium/4 p.m.)

Redonda FC - Kabuscorp do Palanca (Dande Stadium/3:30 p.m.)

October 18th (Saturday)

Luanda City - Académica do Lobito (Stadium June 22 (4 p.m.)

Sagrada Esperança - FC Bravos do Maquis (Sagrada Esperança Stadium/3 p.m.)

19th (Sunday)

1º de Maio de Benguela - São Salvador do Zaire (Municipal Stadium/4 p.m.)

Desportivo da Huíla - Wiliete de Benguela (Tundavala Stadium/3:30

p.m.) Desportivo da Lunda Sul - Interclube (Sagrada Esperança Stadium/3 p.m.)

With only three rounds played, the competition is led by Recreativo do Libolo with seven points, followed by Petro de Luanda and Kabuscorp do Palanca, both with six points, while Guelson FC and 1º de Maio de Benguela occupy the last two positions (15th and 16th) with no points. IN/VC/TED/jmc