Angola: Brazil Chairs CPLP Forum of Superior Councils of Justice

9 October 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Brazil assumed on Thursday (09), in Luanda, the rotating presidency of the Forum of Superior Councils of Justice of the CPLP (Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries) for the 2025-2027 biennium.

The event took place during the 2nd Forum of the CPLP's Superior Councils of Justice, being held under the theme "decentralization of Powers and the Administrative and Financial Autonomy of the Judiciary."

On the occasion, Brazilian Magistrate Daniela Madeira announced that Brazil plans to address innovation within the Judiciary, as well as define strategies for solving the problems based on each country's current reality.

Regarding the meeting, she said it was important to shed light on the judicial independence, administrative, and financial autonomy of all the countries that comprise the Forum.

The judge praised Angola's presidency for contributing to the forum's growth in the 2023-2025 biennium.

Brazil welcomed Angola's leadership, which chaired the organization for two years.

As president of the organization, Brazil's mission will include, among other things, overseeing, at the highest level, the judicial structure of the CPLP countries, providing guidance on the judiciary, and monitoring its functions.

Portugal will host the organization's headquarters and holds the deputy-chair seat, Mozambique will host the 3rd summit under the theme "Innovation, Management and Organizational Process."

