Angola: Chess Players From Cunene Join National Team for African Tournament

9 October 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ondjiva — Chess players Renelsa António e Rosalina Mutumbulua from the René Castilho school, from the Southern Cunene Province, are part of the national team that will participate in the SADC Chess Zone 4.5, from the 20th to the 29th of the current month, in the norther Angolan province of Zaire.

The athletes are preparing at the club and are expected to join the other five selected for the regional competition, according to Apolinário António, chairman of the provincial chess association in Cunene.

Regarding Angola's participation in the regional tournament, the official said the goal is to win the most medals and reach the podium.

The athlete Renelsa António who already participated in the World Championships in Greece (2018) and the Olympic Games in India (2022), is one of the most highly regarded chess players in Cunene, among more than 150 athletes monitored by the provincial association.

She won the national junior championships in 2022 and 2023. Between 2017 and 2020, the athlete was crowned national champion in the under-12, under-14, and under-16 categories.

