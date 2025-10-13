Angolan Businessman Santos Bikuku Dies in Portugal

9 October 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan businessman João Ernesto dos Santos Lino (Santos Bikuku) died of illness on Thursday in Lisbon, Portugal, where he was hospitalized, according to information shared by family sources.

Santos Bikuku stood out for his contribution to the country's economic development, especially in the areas of commerce, agriculture, and construction, as well as for his involvement in social and community initiatives.

In addition to being a businessman, he was also the founder of the Progresso da Lunda-Sul football club and an officer in the National Police, appointed as an advisor to the General Command of that force.

His death is being mourned by various figures and members of civil society, who remember Santos Bikuku's path of dedication. QCB/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.