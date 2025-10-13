Angolan Businessman Santos Bikuku Dies in Portugal

Luanda — Angolan businessman João Ernesto dos Santos Lino (Santos Bikuku) died of illness on Thursday in Lisbon, Portugal, where he was hospitalized, according to information shared by family sources.

Santos Bikuku stood out for his contribution to the country's economic development, especially in the areas of commerce, agriculture, and construction, as well as for his involvement in social and community initiatives.

In addition to being a businessman, he was also the founder of the Progresso da Lunda-Sul football club and an officer in the National Police, appointed as an advisor to the General Command of that force.

His death is being mourned by various figures and members of civil society, who remember Santos Bikuku's path of dedication. QCB/AMP