Angola: Association Advocates for More Content On Climate Change

Luanda — The chairman of the Environmental Preservation Association, Rafael Lucas, on Wednesday in Luanda, advocated for strengthening methods of disseminating content on climate change and its impact, resulting from more sustainable decision-making.

Speaking to ANGOP on the sidelines of the first edition of the Climate Change Training for Journalists, he emphasized the importance of empowering media professionals, as they are "excellent partners" in this fight.

"We committed to training journalists and we are confident that being shaped with this knowledge, they will be able to make much more sustainable decisions and work in-depth on climate education, both professionally and within the community", he concluded.

He emphasized that journalists, in addition to being communication professionals, must also be committed to the implementation of climate education in their communities.

Furthermore, he announced that more than 50 churches in the province of Luanda benefited from the association's "Minuto Verde" project, which aimed to raise awareness among christians about this issue, with the aim of launching another project called "Angola Mais Verde" to work with two schools in the municipality of Viana.

This event's first edition was promoted by the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technology and Media, in partnership with the Association for the Fight for Environmental Preservation (Minuto Verde Angola) and the Journalists Training Center (CEFOJOR).

This association is an organization focused on environmental protection and preservation, environmental education and sustainable development.

It works to promote sustainability, combat hunger and poverty, and strive for a less polluted country, with the goal of expanding its activities and creating a fairer and healthier future.