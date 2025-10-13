Angola: Namibe Houses a National Cultural Center

Moçamedes — Starting from Friday (10), the south-western province of Namibe will have a nationally recognized cultural center, resulting from the restructuring of a project initially conceived as a cinema studio in the city of Moçamedes.

Abandoned for several decades after its screening in the final stages of the colonial administration in 1974, the cinema studio was finally restored as part of the ongoing Moçâmedes Bay redevelopment project.

Circular in shape and resembling a spaceship, the building, now considered an emblematic national cultural heritage site of the city of Moçâmedes, saw its construction halted the following year due to the political instability that followed the proclamation of Angola's independence in 1975, after nearly 5 centuries of Portuguese colonization.

The now Namibe Cultural Center (CCN), an imposing modern concrete structure designed to promote national cultural and artistic activities, with capacity to accommodate 400 people, was financed by Toyota Corporation, as part of its social responsibility.

Renovation work on the infrastructure, led by the construction firm GRINER, began in February of the current year, following the laying of the foundation stone at a prestigious ceremony attended by the Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa, who was then on a three-day working visit to Namíbe.

The work included the installation of aluminum, a false ceiling, electrical, fire, and water supply networks, as well as aluminum studs, the technical area structure, and the installation of the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) system, among others.

According to the director of the Namibe Provincial Office of Culture and Tourism, Aurélio Ngulawa, the new infrastructure is equipped with high-quality acoustic equipment for large-scale events, capable of hosting national and international classical concerts.

Among other available services, it features a restaurant, a shopping area, an exhibition gallery, an event room, a landscaped outdoor area, and a technical area to ensure the equipment's operation.

Speaking to ANGOP, Aurélio Ngulawa said he believes the Namibe Cultural Center will boost the province's artistic and cultural movement, thus highlighting the arts produced in this southern region of the country.

He stated that the province of Namibe holds a rich cultural heritage inherited from the people who inhabited the region throughout history, represented by rock paintings and engravings, many of which are grouped in archaeological places, caves, and historical sites.

This heritage and its typical buildings are based on romantic ornamentation typical of the colonial era, he explained, noting that the cultural movement in the province, which "was once better," is gaining new dynamism.

In this regard, he emphasized that his office is developing a program of outreach, which involves encouraging the creation of associations. Currently, only five are operational, including those for theater, dance, visual arts and crafts, DJs, and event promotion.

Provincial Govt's intervention

The Namibe Vice-Governor for Technical Services and Infrastructure, Ema da Silva, expressed satisfaction with the progress of the infrastructure restoration work, which "will enhance and revitalize the province's cultural industry."

For Ema da Silva, the property's renovation enhances Moçâmedes' architectural heritage and will be a catalyst for the province's culture, "a valuable venue" of opportunities for the creative industry.

"It's a facility where many arts will coexist, and Namibe will become a focal point for promoting cultural and artistic events. Artists will have a valuable space to showcase their work," she said

She recalled that, before the renovation, the Cine Estudio already aroused the curiosity of tourists visiting the provincial capital, and she predicted it will become one of Namibe's most visited tourist attractions.

Ema da Silva explained that Namibe's artistic community was already clamoring for suitable venues for exhibitions, theatrical performances, and other artistic disciplines, adding that, in addition to hosting recreational activities, the CCN will also host workshops and other activities.