Angolan Academy of Letters Praises Writer João Maimona's Career

Luanda — The Angolan Academy of Letters (AAL) on Thursday, in Luanda, praised the literary and intellectual career of writer João Maimona, as well as his contribution to the consolidation of contemporary Angolan literature.

In a press release, the AAL highlights João Maimona's membership to the institution, where he holds Chair No. 6, and congratulates him on his 70th birthday, celebrated on Wednesday.

For the institution, the author "maintained a symbolic persistence in his work and thought, having constructed an aesthetic that questions homeland, freedom, and time".

João Maimona, was born in the location of Kibokolo, municipality of Maquela do Zombo, Uíge Province. He is also a member of the Angolan Writers' Association (UEA) and is recognized for his poetic work marked by contemplative melancholy, reflections on decadence, and the search for a vital harmony between the spiritual and the earthly.

He is the author of the books Trajectória Obliterada (1985), as well as Memória de Sombra (2012). The writer is considered one of the "densest and most restless voices in contemporary Angolan poetry", articulating social critique, philosophical introspection, and ritual symbolism.

His work is also featured in international anthologies and is studied at universities in Angola, Portugal and Brazil.

João Maimona has a degree in Veterinary Medicine and Medical Virology.

He built a diverse intellectual career, serving as a deputy in the National Assembly, director of the Veterinary Research Institute, university teacher and founder of the Young Literature Brigade of Huambo.

He was a two-time winner of the Sagrada Esperança Prize and honored by the Brazilian Academy of Letters.