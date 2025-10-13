Angola: EU Provides 25mln Euros for New Justice Programs

9 October 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda --Jean Ludovic de Lhoneux, the chargé d'affaires of the Permanent Mission of the European Union in Angola, announced on Thursday the availability of 25 million euros to strengthen the technical, organizational, and management capacities of institutions in the justice system.

During the Ombudsman's 20th anniversary celebrations, the official noted that the funds will be used to implement new programs that will strengthen the use of new technologies, making the system more recognized, efficient, and accessible to citizens.

The goal, according to the official, is for the Angolan Ombudsman to carry out his mission with maximum efficiency and contribute to the well-being and protection of all Angolans.

De Lhoneux said the Ombudsman's Office is a fundamental pillar in safeguarding human rights. It acts as a bridge between citizens and public authorities, ensuring that the voices of the most vulnerable are heard. The office investigates complaints of mismanagement and injustice and ensures that fundamental rights are respected.

"The Ombudsman's Office is also a catalyst for good governance by promoting transparency, accountability, and equity in public institutions. It helps build trust between the state and its citizens," he said.

On this International Ombudsman Day, he said, "Let us celebrate not only the institution but also its courage, integrity, and unwavering commitment to justice and human dignity."

He reaffirmed the EU's commitment to continuing to be a dedicated partner in defending human rights, promoting good governance, and strengthening the foundations of a fairer and more democratic society. MGM/SC/DAN/AMP

