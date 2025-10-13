Angola: President João Lourenço Considers Armed Forces the Greatest Example of National Unity

Sequele — President João Lourenço considers the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) to be the greatest example of national unity. The FAA represents a decisive factor in political and social stability and the consolidation of peace in the country.

This statement was included in a message from the head of state that was read on Thursday by the head of the FAA's Main Directorate of Patriotic Education, António de Jesus Fernandes, during the 34th anniversary of the FAA's creation on October 9.

The president recalled that the FAA was formed in 1991 from the merger of the People's Armed Forces for the Liberation of Angola (FAPLA) and the Armed Forces for the Liberation of Angola (FALA). This event marked a significant turning point in the country's history following the Bicesse Peace Accords, which were signed in Portugal on May 31 of that year.

After all these years, the three branches (the Angolan Navy, the National Army, and the National Air Force) remain republican and nonpartisan, obeying only the Constitution of the Republic.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In the letter, João Lourenço noted that, as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of National Independence, the technical, professional, and academic qualifications of FAA personnel have significantly improved.

The president acknowledged that the Angolan Armed Forces now have excellent specialists in all areas of science, technology, and military art -- men dedicated to their duty to the country.

According to the message, João Lourenço reiterated that the Angolan state will continue to invest in the modernization and professionalization of the three branches of the FAA to meet the demands of the modern world with regard to defense and national sovereignty.

The 34th anniversary celebration of the FAA's creation, held at the 101st Tank Brigade's facilities in Sequele, Icolo e Bengo Province, was presided over by the Chief of Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces, General of the Air Force Altino Carlos José dos Santos.

General officers, senior admirals, captains, sergeants, non-commissioned officers, enlisted personnel, civilian workers, and guests attended the ceremony. CLAU/AJQ/AMP