Angola: Zaire Plans to Vaccinate Over 49,000 Children Against Cervical Cancer

Mbanza Kongo — At least 49,586 children aged nine to twelve will be vaccinated against cervical cancer in Zaire province as part of the national campaign against the disease to be held from October 27 to 31.

Andrade Lunzayilawo Kianzuaku, the provincial health promotion supervisor in Zaire, told ANGOP on Thursday that the campaign aims to reduce the cervical cancer mortality rate among women, especially adolescents.

The project, which will be carried out in partnership with the education sector, aims to vaccinate 32,338 girls enrolled in the education system and 17,248 others who are not enrolled in the education system.

Kianzuaku said the campaign will take place in the first few days at permanent outposts set up in schools in the region's cities and towns, with the final days being reserved for rural areas.

He mentioned that cervical cancer is a disease caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV) and transmitted through unprotected sexual contact.

The World Health Organization data indicates that the disease, which manifests as abnormal vaginal discharge, is responsible for the deaths of 76,746 people annually on the African continent.

Worldwide, cervical cancer affects 117,316 women.