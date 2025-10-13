Angola: First Lady Ana Lourenço Donates Transport to Welwitschia Mirabilis Secondary School

Moçâmedes — The First Lady of the Republic, Ana Dias Lourenço, on Thursday in the Province of Namibe delivered a bus to the Welwitschia Mirabilis High School No. 58 with the aim to support the institution's academic and extracurricular activities.

The bus, with a capacity of 30 people, will be used for extracurricular activities and field research for students in the institution's various curricular programs, according to the director of the school, Alberto Mateia.

In the same vein, in her capacity as godmother of the high school, Ana Dias Lourenço also delivered a television set for interactive classes at the school, which hosts more than 2,800 classes in the humanities, physics, biology, economics, law, and visual arts.

On the occasion, the institution's director, Alberto Mateia, stated that this gesture of nobility and social responsibility reflects the government's commitment to promoting education, youth well-being, and human development in Angola, and is an inspiration to the entire school community.

"The bus represents an asset to student communities, directly benefiting over 2,800 students on their field trips and extracurricular activities, significantly contributing to strengthening the teaching-learning process and integrating the school and the community", the director stated.

Aware of the importance of this gesture, the director stated that the students and the entire faculty are firmly committed to caring for this asset and using it with care and responsibility, ensuring that it serves the purpose of fulfilling its intended pedagogical and social objectives.

Alberto Mateia also highlighted the efforts of the Namibe provincial government to develop the education sector in the province, highlighting the construction of new classrooms and the implementation of pedagogical innovations, specifically the "Okulinonga" project, which aims to integrate pastoralist and transhumance communities into the teaching and learning process, promoting a more inclusive, modern education adapted to local realities.

The director of the school, requested the First Lady of the Republic, who is also the chairwoman of the Ngana Nzenza Foundation, to work with partners to rehabilitate the two multipurpose fields at the same high school, ensuring greater safety during sports classes and promoting the development of school sports in the communities.